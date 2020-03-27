Italy records almost 1,000 new Coronavirus deaths, highest in a day

Image Source : AP File

Italy has recorded almost 1,000 Coronavirus deaths, which is the highest number in a day, news agency AFP said in a tweet on Friday.

The country recorded 969 new Coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in Italy to 66,414.

Prior to today's figure, the largest daily toll was recorded on March 21 when 793 people died.

"Unfortunately, 969 people died," Domenico Arcuri, Extraordinary Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of the measures for the containment of COVID-19 emergency said Friday. "From tomorrow in order to speed up delivery of medical equipment we will use not only trucks but also helicopter thanks to the ministry of defense," Arcuri added. He said the production of respirators would double to 50 items per day instead of 25.

On Thursday, Italy reported 662 deaths but Piedmont authorities said after a briefing that 50 deaths in the region had not been taken into account.