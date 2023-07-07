ISRO shifts rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 to launchpad at Sri Harikota | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shifted the rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3, which is scheduled to be launched on July 14, to the launchpad at Sri Harikota. Earlier on Thursday, ISRO announced that its lunar mission will be launched from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. According to the reports, the new heavy-lift launch vehicle LVM-3 will carry out the Moon mission.

"Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3: LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The launch is now scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC (Satish Dhawan Space Centre), Sriharikota," ISRO tweeted.

Through this lunar mission, thermophysical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site will be studied. For this, the Chandrayaan-3 will carry scientific instruments.

Earlier in March this year, the spacecraft had successfully completed the essential tests. The tests validated the capacity of Chandrayaan-3 to withstand the harsh conditions that it will encounter during its launch.

