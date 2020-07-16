28 flights to be operated from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 to August 1: Puri

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that Air France will be operating 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 to August 1. He also said that the ministry is at a very advanced stage of negotiations with at least 3 countries - France, the US, and Germany for the air bubble.

"US will be flying 18 flights between July 17-31 but this is an interim one. We have request from Germany too," Puri said while addressing a press conference.

The union minister also emphasized that the bilateral air bubbles will be the way to resume international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Till international civil aviation can reclaim its pre-COVID numbers, I think the answer will lie through bilateral air bubbles which will carry a possible number of people but under defined conditions as countries are still imposing entry restrictions including India," he said.

The international passenger flight services have remained suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

