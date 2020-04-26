Indore: Porsche driver penalised for breaking COVID-19 lockdown; made to do sit-ups | Video

Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
A Porsche two-seater convertible driver in Indore was made to do sit-ups by the police for breaking the coronavirus lockdown that has been inforced in the city. The car was stopped by the authorities at Bapat intersection.

Indore Published on: April 26, 2020 13:58 IST
A video of the incident shot by a mobile phone standing in the proximity has surfaced on social media. 

The man who did the sit-ups has been identified as the son of a city-based industrialist Deepak Daryani. He has put out a video message in which he alleged that despite possessing a curfew pass he was stopped by the Municipal Security Committee member who did not listen to him.

