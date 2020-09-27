Sunday, September 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight faces bird hit, aborts takeoff

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi aborted takeoff due to bird hit, the airline said in a statement.

New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2020 15:42 IST
IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi aborts take-off due to bird hit
Image Source : FILE

 IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi aborts take-off due to bird hit

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi aborted takeoff due to bird hit, the airline said in a statement. "IndiGo flight 6E 5047 operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back to Mumbai due to a bird hit. An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi," IndiGo said in a statement.

In another similar incident last month, an AirAsia flight was forced to abort operations after it suffered a bird hit during the take -off exercise at the Ranchi airport.

The plane, AirAsia flight (i5-632), was scheduled to fly from Ranchi to Mumbai.

