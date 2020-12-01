'Indian security forces went 200 metres inside Pakistan to unearth tunnel in Samba'

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

The Indian security forces went about 200 metres inside Pakistan's side to unearth a tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, which was being used by terrorists to infiltrate into Indian territory, news agency ANI quoted a top government official, as saying.

The 150-metre long underground tunnel, suspected to be used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists for infiltration from Pakistan was detected by the BSF at the International Border in Samba district on November 22. The tunnel was unearthed following investigation into the recent encounter near Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The four Kashmir-bound Pakistani terrorists were killed in a gunfight when the truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on the highway. A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 AK assault rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades and six UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, who had come to execute a "big plan" to disrupt the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

"Security forces went inside Pakistan for almost 200 metres which was the starting point of the tunnel, uysed by the terrorists eliminated last week by Indian forces," a top official said.

This was the second tunnel detected by the BSF along the IB in Samba in the last three months. In August, the border guarding force found a tunnel near the border fencing in the Galar area.

