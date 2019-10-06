Cockroaches infest 2AC express coach, authorities move after India TV intervention

Image Source : FILE Image for representation

When we pay big bucks to travel in 2AC compartment of an express train, the least we can expect is to have a safe and comfortable journey. Cockroaches are the last things on our minds when we prepare to get a quick shut-eye. But passengers of 12844 Ahmedabad-Puri Express had a harrowing time when all they wanted to do was take a quick nap.

The 2AC compartment of the express was infested by cockroaches. The insects were seen roaming around the floor of the carriage, even in the blankets provided by the railways. Dr Ram Kumar, a passenger, sent this video to India TV.

As you can see in the video, cockroaches are roaming freely inside the compartment, much to the trouble of passengers. The train was still between Ahmedabad and Puri at time of publishing of this story.

Railway authorities swung into action after the news and Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad and Khurdaroad responded on Twitter. DRM Khurda road forwarded the matter to concerned railway official.

