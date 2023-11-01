Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile from warship in Bay of Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The BrahMos missile was test-fired by the Indian Navy on November 1

The Indian Navy successfully fired a BrahMos missile from one of its warships in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. Owing to operational preparedness, the Indian Navy successfully reached all the parameters of BrahMos during the test-firing. The firing took place in the Bay of Bengal of the Eastern command of the Indian Navy.

This was the mean preparedness for operational preparedness of blue water and counter preparation of the Chinese navy. Earlier also, the navy fired an extended range of BrahMos missiles with multiple capacities and ranges.

R-class destroyer ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of 'AatmaNirbharta' and the Indian Navy's firepower at sea. It fulfils all challenges from adversaries, especially the Chinese PLA NAVY.

Supersonic cruise missiles

As per a top official of BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, the India-Russian joint venture produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms with a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

It should be noted here that India is also exporting BrahMos missiles to a few countries like the Philippines and others. Notably, the Indian Navy also tested their Extended range capacity.

