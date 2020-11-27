Navy's MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes over Arabian Sea, one pilot missing, one rescued

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Navy's MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy’s MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday evening. According to reports, while one pilot has been rescued, the second pilot has gone missing.

The Indian Navy in a statement said that a search by air and surface units is underway for the second pilot. The aircraft crashed over the Arabian Sea at 5 pm yesterday.

"One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," the Indian Navy said.

This is third crash of MiG 29K in one year.

This is a developing story. More to follow

