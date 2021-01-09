Army apprehends Chinese soldier on Indian Side of LAC in Ladakh

Image Source : PTI/FILE Army apprehends Chinese soldier on Indian Side of LAC near Ladakh's Rezang La heights area

A Chinese soldier was apprehended on the Indian side of the LAC, Ladakh, South of Pangong Tso lake, the Indian Army said on Saturday. According to the army, the PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in the area.

Troops from either side are deployed along LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops. Meanwhile, the army assured that the PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which crossed LAC.

"Chinese Army soldier apprehended around the Rezang La heights area, Ladakh has been informed about their soldier in the Indian custody. Both sides are in touch over the issue," read a statement released by the Indian Army.

Latest India News