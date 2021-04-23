Indian Air Force roped in to airlift oxygen tankers as India battles fresh wave of Covid-19

Image Source : PTI IAF roped in to airlift oxygen tankers as India battles fresh wave of Covid-19

Amid worsening Covid-19 situation, the government has roped in the Indian Air Force to airlift oxygen cylinders, regulators, and essential medicines. The IAF has pressed its C-17 and IL-76 aircrafts to airlifting oxygen tankers, reducing the transportation time. The IAF has already airlifted personnel, doctors, and nursing staff to help the government battle the pandemic.

The country is facing an acute oxygen and essential drugs amid skyrocketing Covid-19 cases.

The government is also planning to assign the Indian Air Force to airlift in oxygen containers and equipment from friendly nations. The government is facing issues in transportation due to an acute deficiency of containers to carry. The government is already in talks with all the stakeholders to get the containers.

IAF has so far airlifted doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vizag, and Bengaluru for setting up a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Covid hospital in Delhi. The force had also airlifted oxygen containers of DRDO from Bengaluru for Covid centers at Delhi.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh directed all the defense establishments to set up more Covid-19 hospitals, use emergency powers and bring in retired personnel to tackle the crisis.

The C-17 Globemaster is a premier transport aircraft. The long-haul aircraft is capable of carrying large combat equipment, troops and humanitarian aid in all weather conditions. The IL-76 The Ilyushin Il-76 is a multi-purpose strategic airlifter. It is designed deliver heavy machinery to remote and poorly served areas.

