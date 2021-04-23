Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Huge shortage of oxygen': Arvind Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's guidance to deal with Covid-19 crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate measures to deal with the prevailing oxygen crisis in Delhi amid spiralling Covid-19 cases. Speaking during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said that there is a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi.

"Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?" the Delhi CM asked.

A serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national capital for the last one week. Althout the Centre has hiked Delhi's oxygen quota, several hospitals in the city are still facing acute shortage of medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19.

Kejriwal also told PM Modi that state governments should be given COVID-19 vaccines at similar rates as Central government.

