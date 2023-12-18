India TV Poll Result: Should issuing of passes for entry into Parliament be banned completely?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Parliament security breach

India TV Poll Result: During the ongoing winter session of Parliament, a significant incident occurred on December 13, which marks the 22nd anniversary of the attack on Parliament. Two unidentified individuals entered the Lok Sabha, causing a commotion. They jumped from the gallery to the seats where Members of Parliament were seated, creating chaos during the proceedings. Prompt action by Parliament's security personnel led to the apprehension of both individuals. It was later revealed that their entry was facilitated by BJP MP Pratap Simha from Mysuru, Karnataka. This incident raised questions about the process of issuing passes for entry into Parliament. In response, India TV conducted a poll to gather public opinions on the matter.

After The major security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, India TV conducted a poll, asking people should issuing of passes for entry into Parliament be banned completely. As many as 12,893 people participated in the poll and most of the people were of the opinion that the issuing of passes for entry into Parliament should be banned.

Out of 12,893 people, 62 per cent of people agreed to a complete ban on issuing passes for entering Parliament. Simultaneously, 37 per cent believed that there should be no ban on issuing passes, while 1 per cent of people were not sure and chose the option of 'Can't say'.

Earlier this week on December 13, which marks the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Delhi Police have till now arrested six persons in connection with its probe into the security breach. According to the police Lalit Jha, the fifth accused and the mastermind, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media. "Before finalising this plan (to jump into the Lok Sabha chamber), they (accused) had explored certain ways that could be impactful in sending their message to the government," a Delhi Police official aware of the investigations said. They first explored immolating themselves by covering their bodies with fireproof gel but dropped this idea. They also considered distributing pamphlets inside the Parliament but finally went ahead with the plan they executed on Wednesday, the official said.

In the latest development, the footage of CCTV cameras was also analysed. The entire route of the accused was mapped. The Special cell of Delhi Police has said that no recreation will be done.

