Poll: Has PM Modi made it clear by attacking Sharad Pawar in Shirdi that he is not joining the BJP-led NDA?

PM Modi with Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating a slew of developmental projects in Shrdi had questioned NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s contribution to the farming community. The NCP founder served as the agriculture minister when the Congress-led UPA government was in office at the Centre (2004-14). PM Modi said when Sharad Pawar was the Union agriculture minister, farmers had to be at the mercy of middlemen, which initiated a political slugfest.

During his address in Shirdi in Hamadnagar district on Thursday, PM Modi, without naming NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had said, 'Some people in Maharashtra only did politics in the name of farmers. A senior leader of Maharashtra has been the Agriculture Minister of the country. I personally respect him, but what did he do for the farmers?

India TV also asked an opinion poll on this - Has PM Modi made it clear by attacking Sharad Pawar in Shirdi that he is not joining the BJP-led NDA? As many as 6559 people participated in the poll. While, most of them, i.e. 85 percent, believed that by attacking Sharad Pawar in Shirdi, PM Modi had made it clear that he has no entry into NDA, at least 9 per cent people believed that it was not the case. Whereas about 6 per cent people chose the option of 'cannot say'. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll on Sharad PAwar's entry into NDA

