India TV opinion poll: Should women's reservation be implemented in other fields apart from politics?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Parliament Building

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the Women's Reservation Bill for passage in the Lok Sabha, saying it is a significant bill and urging members to pass it unanimously. The minister said it will be really good if there is consensus in passing the bill. Meghwal said the government will consider whatever suggestions come up during the discussion on the bill.

The minister asserted that if Parliament decides, the quota for women can be extended beyond 15 years. The constitutional amendment bill 'Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was introduced in the Lower House on Tuesday. It was also the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building. The bill provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The reservation will come into effect only after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

India TV also conducted an opinion poll, 'Should women's reservation be implemented in other fields apart from politics?' While 68 per cent believe that the reservation should extend to all sectors, only 29 per cent think that women representation is needed only in Parliament. 3 per cent were undecided.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll

Latest India News