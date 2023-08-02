India TV Opinion Poll: Is administration's negligence responsible for Nuh violence in Haryana?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Communal Violence in Nuh, Haryana

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the state governments concerned to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR during marches being held by VHP and Bajrang Dal to protest the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh. At least six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence which broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession on July 31. As many as 116 people have been arrested so far, according to the state government. India TV took public opinion on this issue through a poll. Here are the results.

In poll, India TV asked, 'Is the administration's negligence responsible for the Nuh violence in Haryana?' For this, we had given three options to the public: yes, no and can't say. As many as 8284 people participated in the poll. Most of them, i.e. 60 per cent, believed that administration was responsible for the Nuh violence. While 35 percent people said 'no', 5 percent people chose the option of 'can't say'.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll

