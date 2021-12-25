Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma awarded Atal Mithila Samman for his special contribution to journalism

Rajat Sharma, Editor-in-Chief and Chairman, India TV, was on Saturday honoured with the Atal Mithila Samman. He was awarded for his special contribution to journalism.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gave this honour to Rajat Sharma. The event was organized by Atal Bharat Foundation in Delhi.

On the occasion, Rajat Sharma also said that it was not easy asking questions to the former PM. "He always taught that we should be humble to others," he added.

