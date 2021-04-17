India records 2.34 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 1,341 deaths in 24 hours; active cases near 17 lakh

Image Source : AP A vendor wearing a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus waits for customers while selling dates in front of Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad

India reported 2,34,692 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out, according to Health Ministry. Maharashtra alone accounts for 27.15 per cent of these cases.

With this, India's Covid-19 tally has shot up to 1,45,26,609 cases. India also reported the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 1,341 fatalities. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 1,75,649.

As per the Ministry of Health, five states accounted for 59.79 per cent of the fresh cases.

Delhi and Maharashtra recorded their biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020. Maharashtra reported 63,729 infections, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,426 new infections and Delhi with 19,486 new cases.

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of casualties with 398. Delhi followed with 141 new deaths, while Chhattisgarh registered 135 new casualties.

As per the MoHFW, 1,26,71,220 patients have recovered. There are now 16,79,740 active cases in the country while a total of 11,99,37,641 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to date.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will today hold a meet with health ministers of 11 states on Covid crisis at 11:30 AM.

A weekend curfew was enforced in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday morning. Also, Uttar Pradesh will see a night curfew in several cities including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts from 8 pm to 7 am.

The Uttar Pradesh govt has also imposed a complete lockdown in the state on Sunday in view of rising Covid-19 cases. The government has also decided to penalise those found flouting Covid-19 rules. Those found roaming without face mask will be fined Rs 1,000 and repeat offenders will be fined Rs 10,000.

A 15-day 'Janata curfew' is already in place in Maharashtra. Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be imposed throughout the state to prevent gatherings.

A Look At COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 117 5082 63 2 Andhra Pradesh 31710 903072 7353 3 Arunachal Pradesh 66 16798 56 4 Assam 4960 216284 1123 5 Bihar 29079 270550 1675 6 Chandigarh 3371 28619 407 7 Chhattisgarh 121769 374289 5442 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 749 3770 4 9 Delhi 54309 718176 11652 10 Goa 5682 58028 862 11 Gujarat 44298 326394 5076 12 Haryana 30518 301948 3334 13 Himachal Pradesh 7362 64832 1159 14 Jammu and Kashmir 10040 130791 2046 15 Jharkhand 20651 129301 1320 16 Karnataka 96580 999958 13112 17 Kerala 63970 1128475 4856 18 Ladakh 1165 10167 132 19 Lakshadweep 146 754 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 55694 313459 4365 21 Maharashtra 621646 2959056 59153 22 Manipur 141 29062 376 23 Meghalaya 457 13974 151 24 Mizoram 258 4477 12 25 Nagaland 122 12267 93 26 Odisha 13837 342570 1935 27 Puducherry 3268 41895 699 28 Punjab 30033 249061 7722 29 Rajasthan 49276 335633 3041 30 Sikkim 229 6132 136 31 Tamil Nadu 58097 891839 12999 32 Telengana 30494 309594 1797 33 Tripura 336 33145 394 34 Uttarakhand 12484 101958 1802 35 Uttar Pradesh 129848 627032 9480 36 West Bengal 36981 589424 10480 Total# 1569743 12547866 174308

