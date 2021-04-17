India records 2.34 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 1,341 deaths in 24 hours; active cases near 17 lakh

India reported 2,34,692 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out, according to Health Ministry. Maharashtra alone accounts for 27.15 per cent of these cases.
With this, India's Covid-19 tally has shot up to 1,45,26,609 cases. India also reported the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 1,341 fatalities. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 1,75,649.
As per the Ministry of Health, five states accounted for 59.79 per cent of the fresh cases.
Delhi and Maharashtra recorded their biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020. Maharashtra reported 63,729 infections, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,426 new infections and Delhi with 19,486 new cases.
Maharashtra recorded the highest number of casualties with 398. Delhi followed with 141 new deaths, while Chhattisgarh registered 135 new casualties.
As per the MoHFW, 1,26,71,220 patients have recovered. There are now 16,79,740 active cases in the country while a total of 11,99,37,641 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to date.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will today hold a meet with health ministers of 11 states on Covid crisis at 11:30 AM.
A weekend curfew was enforced in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday morning. Also, Uttar Pradesh will see a night curfew in several cities including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts from 8 pm to 7 am.
The Uttar Pradesh govt has also imposed a complete lockdown in the state on Sunday in view of rising Covid-19 cases. The government has also decided to penalise those found flouting Covid-19 rules. Those found roaming without face mask will be fined Rs 1,000 and repeat offenders will be fined Rs 10,000.
A 15-day 'Janata curfew' is already in place in Maharashtra. Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be imposed throughout the state to prevent gatherings.
A Look At COVID-19 Statewise Status
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|117
|5082
|63
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|31710
|903072
|7353
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|66
|16798
|56
|4
|Assam
|4960
|216284
|1123
|5
|Bihar
|29079
|270550
|1675
|6
|Chandigarh
|3371
|28619
|407
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|121769
|374289
|5442
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|749
|3770
|4
|9
|Delhi
|54309
|718176
|11652
|10
|Goa
|5682
|58028
|862
|11
|Gujarat
|44298
|326394
|5076
|12
|Haryana
|30518
|301948
|3334
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7362
|64832
|1159
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10040
|130791
|2046
|15
|Jharkhand
|20651
|129301
|1320
|16
|Karnataka
|96580
|999958
|13112
|17
|Kerala
|63970
|1128475
|4856
|18
|Ladakh
|1165
|10167
|132
|19
|Lakshadweep
|146
|754
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|55694
|313459
|4365
|21
|Maharashtra
|621646
|2959056
|59153
|22
|Manipur
|141
|29062
|376
|23
|Meghalaya
|457
|13974
|151
|24
|Mizoram
|258
|4477
|12
|25
|Nagaland
|122
|12267
|93
|26
|Odisha
|13837
|342570
|1935
|27
|Puducherry
|3268
|41895
|699
|28
|Punjab
|30033
|249061
|7722
|29
|Rajasthan
|49276
|335633
|3041
|30
|Sikkim
|229
|6132
|136
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|58097
|891839
|12999
|32
|Telengana
|30494
|309594
|1797
|33
|Tripura
|336
|33145
|394
|34
|Uttarakhand
|12484
|101958
|1802
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|129848
|627032
|9480
|36
|West Bengal
|36981
|589424
|10480
|Total#
|1569743
|12547866
|174308
