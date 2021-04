Image Source : PTI Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS Trauma centre to visit COVID-19 patients, in New Delhi.

Delhi on Friday registered 19,486 cases of coronavirus, the highest ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, with a positivity rate of 19.69 per cent against a total of 98,957 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours. The national capital also saw 12,649 recovering from Covid while 141 succumbed to the contagious disease. More to follow.

