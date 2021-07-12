Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports 37,154 new COVID cases in last 24 hours; recovery rate rises to 97.22%

India reported 37,154 new cases and 724 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, taking the caseload to 30,874,376, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,08,764.

As many as 39,649 people recovered from the viral disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,00,14,713. The active cases have declined to 4,50,899 and constitute 1.46 per cent of the caseload while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.22 per cent.

The five most affected state by total cases is Maharashtra followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 43,23,17,813 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease so far of which 14,32,343 were tested in the previous 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 7352 129 Andhra Pradesh 28680 1881161 13002 Arunachal Pradesh 3718 35910 189 Assam 21319 507516 4828 Bihar 845 712820 9618 Chandigarh 96 60926 809 Chhattisgarh 4784 979711 13478 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 25 10557 4 Delhi 743 1409325 25015 Goa 1848 163771 3097 Gujarat 931 813238 10073 Haryana 939 758790 9550 Himachal Pradesh 1247 198888 3491 Jammu and Kashmir 3002 311334 4357 Jharkhand 411 340798 5119 Karnataka 36760 2798703 35835 Kerala 115327 2935423 14586 Ladakh 110 19879 206 Lakshadweep 161 9803 49 Madhya Pradesh 415 780735 9025 Maharashtra 119442 5912479 125878 Manipur 7235 69224 1272 Meghalaya 4365 49307 908 Mizoram 4455 19618 110 Nagaland 971 24498 507 Odisha 22690 912463 4599 Puducherry 1505 115702 1769 Punjab 1583 579829 16186 Rajasthan 702 943479 8945 Sikkim 2267 19725 315 Tamil Nadu 32307 2453061 33418 Telangana 10316 617638 3729 Tripura 4100 65934 715 Uttarakhand 1094 332746 7339 Uttar Pradesh 1594 1683058 22698 West Bengal 14901 1479312 17916 Total# 450899 30014713 408764

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Over the last few weeks, tourists have been thronging hills as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 seeing a significant decline in the country. A top official of the government's Covid task force said the second wave is not over yet and people should not let their guard down as crowding at places popular tourist destinations raised concerns.

Meanwhile, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 186.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.02 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.43 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,853,614 and 607,155, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 30,874,376 total cases.

