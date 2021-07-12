India reports 37,154 new COVID cases in last 24 hours; recovery rate rises to 97.22%

India reported 37,154 new cases and 724 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, taking the caseload to 30,874,376, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,08,764.
As many as 39,649 people recovered from the viral disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,00,14,713. The active cases have declined to 4,50,899 and constitute 1.46 per cent of the caseload while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.22 per cent.
The five most affected state by total cases is Maharashtra followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.
A total of 43,23,17,813 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease so far of which 14,32,343 were tested in the previous 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|7352
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|28680
|1881161
|13002
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3718
|35910
|189
|Assam
|21319
|507516
|4828
|Bihar
|845
|712820
|9618
|Chandigarh
|96
|60926
|809
|Chhattisgarh
|4784
|979711
|13478
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|25
|10557
|4
|Delhi
|743
|1409325
|25015
|Goa
|1848
|163771
|3097
|Gujarat
|931
|813238
|10073
|Haryana
|939
|758790
|9550
|Himachal Pradesh
|1247
|198888
|3491
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3002
|311334
|4357
|Jharkhand
|411
|340798
|5119
|Karnataka
|36760
|2798703
|35835
|Kerala
|115327
|2935423
|14586
|Ladakh
|110
|19879
|206
|Lakshadweep
|161
|9803
|49
|Madhya Pradesh
|415
|780735
|9025
|Maharashtra
|119442
|5912479
|125878
|Manipur
|7235
|69224
|1272
|Meghalaya
|4365
|49307
|908
|Mizoram
|4455
|19618
|110
|Nagaland
|971
|24498
|507
|Odisha
|22690
|912463
|4599
|Puducherry
|1505
|115702
|1769
|Punjab
|1583
|579829
|16186
|Rajasthan
|702
|943479
|8945
|Sikkim
|2267
|19725
|315
|Tamil Nadu
|32307
|2453061
|33418
|Telangana
|10316
|617638
|3729
|Tripura
|4100
|65934
|715
|Uttarakhand
|1094
|332746
|7339
|Uttar Pradesh
|1594
|1683058
|22698
|West Bengal
|14901
|1479312
|17916
|Total#
|450899
|30014713
|408764
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
Over the last few weeks, tourists have been thronging hills as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 seeing a significant decline in the country. A top official of the government's Covid task force said the second wave is not over yet and people should not let their guard down as crowding at places popular tourist destinations raised concerns.
Meanwhile, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 186.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.02 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.43 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,853,614 and 607,155, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 30,874,376 total cases.
