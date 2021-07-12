Monday, July 12, 2021
     
India reports 37,154 new COVID cases in last 24 hours; recovery rate rises to 97.22%

As many as 39,649 people recovered from the viral disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,00,14,713.

New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2021 9:42 IST
India reported 37,154 new cases and 724 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, taking the caseload to 30,874,376, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,08,764.

As many as 39,649 people recovered from the viral disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,00,14,713. The active cases have declined to 4,50,899 and constitute 1.46 per cent of the caseload while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.22 per cent.

The five most affected state by total cases is Maharashtra followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 43,23,17,813 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease so far of which 14,32,343 were tested in the previous 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 7352 129
Andhra Pradesh 28680 1881161 13002
Arunachal Pradesh 3718 35910 189
Assam 21319 507516 4828
Bihar 845 712820 9618
Chandigarh 96 60926 809
Chhattisgarh 4784 979711 13478
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 25 10557 4
Delhi 743 1409325 25015
Goa 1848 163771 3097
Gujarat 931 813238 10073
Haryana 939 758790 9550
Himachal Pradesh 1247 198888 3491
Jammu and Kashmir 3002 311334 4357
Jharkhand 411 340798 5119
Karnataka 36760 2798703 35835
Kerala 115327 2935423 14586
Ladakh 110 19879 206
Lakshadweep 161 9803 49
Madhya Pradesh 415 780735 9025
Maharashtra 119442 5912479 125878
Manipur 7235 69224 1272
Meghalaya 4365 49307 908
Mizoram 4455 19618 110
Nagaland 971 24498 507
Odisha 22690 912463 4599
Puducherry 1505 115702 1769
Punjab 1583 579829 16186
Rajasthan 702 943479 8945
Sikkim 2267 19725 315
Tamil Nadu 32307 2453061 33418
Telangana 10316 617638 3729
Tripura 4100 65934 715
Uttarakhand 1094 332746 7339
Uttar Pradesh 1594 1683058 22698
West Bengal 14901 1479312 17916
Total# 450899 30014713 408764

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Over the last few weeks, tourists have been thronging hills as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 seeing a significant decline in the country. A top official of the government's Covid task force said the second wave is not over yet and people should not let their guard down as crowding at places popular tourist destinations raised concerns.

Meanwhile, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 186.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.02 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.43 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,853,614 and 607,155, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 30,874,376 total cases.

