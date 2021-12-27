Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 75,841

India on Monday reported 6,531 new Covid-19 cases and 315 deaths, according to the health ministry. This pushed the total active cases to 75,841 and the death count to 4,79,997. While the total number of Omicron cases has jumped to 578 in the country and at least 151 have recovered, the health ministry said on Monday. The recovery rate currently stood at 98.40%.

With 249 new coronavirus cases, Delhi witnessed the highest single-day rise in over six months. Following this Delhi govt imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, starting December 27.

Meanwhile, the Centre has deployed multi-disciplinary central teams in 10 states which are reporting either an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or a slow vaccination pace.

As per the document, these 10 states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

