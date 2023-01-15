India became 'global hero' under PM Modi's leadership: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Addressing the closing ceremony of 'Delhi Mudra Utsav 2023,' organised by the Delhi Coin Society, Naqvi said India, which invented the numeral 'zero,' has now become a 'global hero.'

Addressing the closing ceremony of 'Delhi Mudra Utsav 2023,' organised by the Delhi Coin Society, former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that India which invented the numeral 'zero,' has now become a 'global hero.'

The Narendra Modi government's 'visionary decisions,' such as demonetisation, saved the Indian economy amid a global economic crisis, while also breaking the backbone of terror funding, Naqvi said on Sunday. Naqvi added that constructive, conducive, and calculated economic reforms and decisions have proved to be a milestone in ensuring the country's economic, social and strategic security.

The BJP leader further said that Modi has emerged as a 'global hero' of 'reform, perform and transform' with his commitment to 'development with dignity' and 'development without discrimination.'

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been proven to be successful in reforms in the taxation system in the country, he said. Noting that India is a leading country in terms of digital payments, Naqvi said that the government's 'Digital India' campaign has ensured economic transparency. Every single penny of the government's welfare schemes is reaching the bank accounts of the needy directly and this has curbed the 'culture of cut, commission, and corruption,' Naqvi said.

About 100 collectors from different regions of the country participated in the three-day 'Delhi Mudra Utsav 2023' and displayed their collection of coins, bank notes, postal stamps, etc.

