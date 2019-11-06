Posters hailing Sidhu, Imran as real heroes of Kartarpur corridor seen in Amritsar

Hoardings hailing Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were seen in Amritsar. This comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh came under a direct attack from the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on the eve of the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. The hoardings were put up by Amritsar Municipal Councillor Harpal Singh Verka who is known to be close to Sidhu.

The hoardings, carrying Sidhu’s picture alongside Khan, read, “Kartarpur Sahib da langah khulwaon vale asli hero. Assi Punjabi hik te thok ke kehne han....isda sehra Navjot Singh Sidhu ate Imran Khan nu janda hai keyonke assi kritghan nahin han (The real heroes behind the Kartarpur corridor. We, Punjabis, admit that the credit goes to Navjot Singh Sidhu and Imran Khan...because we are not ungrateful).”

However, the hoardings were removed hours by employees of the municipal corporation after the news of such posters spread.

The hoardings projected Imran and Sidhu as “real heroes” who “got the Kartarpur corridor opened”.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation to attend the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

According to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) press release, Sidhu thanked the Pak Prime Minister for inviting him to the inauguration.

"I'm grateful to the prime minister for inviting me to the historic inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor," he was quoted as saying.

On the directives of Imran Khan, PTI Senator Faisal Javed had contacted Sidhu and extended the invitation.

