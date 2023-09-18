IMD issues red alert for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh | Check forecast for other states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMD has issued red alert for Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The states are likely to receive ‘heavy to extremely heavy rainfall’ today (September 18). People have been advised to stay safe, and there is a possibility of heavy rain in Gujarat on September 19 as well.

In different states across the country, the weather has become pleasant due to the rainfall. While some states have found relief from the heat due to rain, others are facing difficulties due to it. In more than 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh, the situation has deteriorated significantly due to heavy rainfall.

IMD forecast for Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts predicting isolated extremely heavy rainfall till Tuesday morning. It has also warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat in its forecast till Thursday morning.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam in the state reached its full reservoir level (FRL) of 138.68 metres for the first time this monsoon. Authorities had to open 23 of the dam's 30 sluice gates to release excess water coming from the catchment areas in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.

Over 250 people relocated in Vadodara

Meanwhile, more than 250 persons in Vadodara and more than 300 in Bharuch have been relocated so far with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams. Vadodara authorities also sought the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for 11 people stranded on an islet in the Narmada river in Karjan taluka of Vadodara, after a boat failed to get them out safely last night due to high water levels.

Reportedly, the Met department said that a cyclonic circulation associated with a well-defined low-pressure system over west-central Madhya Pradesh would likely move across northern Gujarat and bordering southeast Rajasthan over the next two days. The IMD bulletin said rains are likely to continue in several parts of Gujarat over the next five days.

Madhya Pradesh weather forecast

Madhya Pradesh is also expected to witness intense rainfall today. A red alert for rain has also been issued in Madhya Pradesh today. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Alirajpur, Dhar, Jhabua and Ratlam districts. Indore and Ujjain districts are also likely to receive rainfall. The weather is expected to be clear in the remaining districts.

Katthiwada (Alirajpur) recorded 341 mm of rainfall. In Madhya Pradesh, there is now only one per cent less rainfall than normal.

Amid incessant rainfall in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting to review the situation. "I am in touch with the collectors and other officials of the affected areas — Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore. The situation is under control and NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. If needed, we will also rope in the Army and the Air Force," Chouhan said.

The Met Office also issued orange alert for West and East Rajasthan.

Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh weather

The national capital is likely to experience general cloudy skies throughout the day. Some areas in Delhi-NCR might experience rainfall during this period. In the Delhi-NCR region today, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh today. According to the weather department, there may be light to moderate rain in some parts of western and eastern Uttar Pradesh until September 22. In several districts of Uttar Pradesh, there is also an alert for the possibility of lightning.

There is no possibility of rain in Bihar on September 18. However, on September 19, some districts of Bihar are expected to experience rain, thunderstorms, and cloudy weather. IPeople in Bihar are currently facing discomfort due to scorching heat and high temperatures.

Additionally, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya are expected to receive heavy rainfall until September 21.

