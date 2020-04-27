ICMR asks states to stop using Rapid Test Kits procured from Chinese companies

Image Source : AP ICMR asks states to stop using Rapid Tests Kits procured from Chinese companies

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday revised advisory to state governments regarding Rapid Antibody Blood tests. ICMR has written to them to stop using Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics kits.

States had procured the kits from Wondfo Biotech and Livzon Diagnostic, both Chinese companies. After evaluating their kits after complains by state governments, ICMR has issued its advisory today saying that the test results are showing wide variation, which is against the assurance given by these companies. States, thus, have been advised not to use these kits and return them to these companies.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, the ICMR said that RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test “is the best use for diagnosis of Covid-19”. It said the test detects the virus at an early stage.

The ICMR said that it has evaluated the testing kits from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics and found “wide variation” in their sensitivity, “despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes”.

The ICMR also tweeted the contact details of its officials, in case, anyone there is ready to supply the kit at a lower price.

