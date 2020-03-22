Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin combination effective against COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has found the combination of Hydroxygloroquine and Azithromycin to be very effective against the dreaded coronavirus. According to the Gujarat government, the ministry will shortly be framing the protocols for the medicines to be authorised for the treatment of coronavirus in the country.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary of Health and family welfare Department, Gujarat, said on Sunday, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a video conference meeting yesterday with the pharmaceutical companies in the country, where a Gujarat representative discussed on the combination of hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to be very effective against the coronavirus. There are scientific evidences establishing that fact too."

"Shortly the ministry will be issuing the protocols for the medication for the treatment of corona, maybe this evening," added Ravi.

The Gujarat health secretary said, "The Cabinet secretary of the Union government held a video conference with all the state's chief secretaries and health secretaries and reviewed the situation across the nation. It was found that the Janata Curfew met an overwhelming response across the nation."

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Fallout: Section 144 imposed in Chhattisgarh till March 31

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Noida: Mother, son test positive for coronavirus; total rises to 8