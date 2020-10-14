Wednesday, October 14, 2020
     
Hyderabad floods: Scary visuals from Telangana surface as heavy rains continue

Telangana has been witnessing heavy downpour, causing waterlogging in many parts of the state including Hyderabad. At least 12 people have died in Telangana in rain-related incidents.

New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2020 14:05 IST
Image Source : PTI

Hyderabad: Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. 

Telangana has been witnessing heavy downpour, causing waterlogging in many parts of the state including Hyderabad. At least 12 people have died in Telangana in rain-related incidents. About 10 people, including a toddler, died in two wall collapse incidents in Chandrayangutta police station limits. Another incident, where a roof of a house fell in Ibrahimpatnam area, claimed the lives of a 40-year-old woman and her daughter. On Tuesday night, huge boulders rolled down a hill and crashed into two houses at Chandrayangutta, killing eight people and injuring three. Two more deaths were reported from the area this morning. Waterlogging was reported in several roads and low lying areas of the state, particularly Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has declared holiday today and tomorrow for all private institutions/offices/non-essential services with work-from-home advisory.

Water bodies in spate

Due to the heavy downpour, rivultes and other water bodies are overflowing in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the state. Authorities have advised people not to travel or cross such rivulets and inundated roads. 

Image Source : PTI

Hyderabad: Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. 

CM takes stock of the situation

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao enquired about the heavy rains in the state and directed that the administration in districts should be on high alert. Meanwhile, the chief secretary urged the district collectors to remain alert and strictly follow the flood protocol. 

Image Source : PTI

Hyderabad: Vehicles lie partially submerged in floodwater following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Authorities in action

Police teams and personnel of the Disaster Response Force (DRF ) of GHMC and NDRF evacuated several families from different localities that were flooded. Rescue operation is on in many areas. At least 33 passengers of a state-run bus were rescued after the vehicle got stuck owing to water-logging on a road at Uppal.

According to the News Minute, 13 of the 17 Himayatsagar reservoir gates were lifted in Hyderabad as the inflow kept increasing. The water level touched its full reservoir level of 1763.500 ft. 

Image Source : PTI

 

Hyderabad: A car lies buried under an uprooted tree after heavy rain, at Noor Khan Bazar in Hyderabad, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. 

Scary visuals surface

Met Department issues Yellow Alert for Hyderabad

Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad. It said that the deep depression was now moving towards Maharashtra. Heavy rains are expected in Vikarabad, Siddipet and Jagaon districts of Telangana.

