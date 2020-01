Image Source : ANI House collapses in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, four fire tenders at the spot

Two people got injured in New Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area as a building collapsed on Sunday evening. Four fire tenders are at the spot. The house was being demolished when the incident occurred. Several people were trapped inside the debris but they have been rescued.

Nobody is feared to be trapped under the debris now. However, rescue workers are not willing to take chances and checking the rubble.

The rubble came down on vehicles parked near the structure

(More details awaited)