Amit Shah unveils 15ft high statue of JP in Bihar, says socialist leader fought corrupt Congress government

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4BIHAR/TWITTER Shah attacks Indira government at the event

Amit Shah in Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday to attend the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon.

Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah unveiled a 15-feet high statue of JP at his ancestral village of Sitab Diara in Saran.

The biggest contribution of Jayprakash Narayan was when he started a massive agitation against corruption and against a government drunk in power that imposed an Emergency in the 70s said Shah while addressing the public event.

“In 1973, under Indira ji's leadership, Gujarat had a Congress government with Chiman Patel as CM. Indira ji publicly gave task of collecting money to governments, corruption started. Students in Gujarat protested and this agitation was led by Jayprakash Narayan. It changed government in Gujarat,” the home minister added.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the home minister's visit, officials said.

This is the Shah's second visit to Bihar after the BJP was ousted from power in the state.

Earlier, he visited Purnea and Kishanganj in the Seemanchal region on September 23.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Ensure financial discipline of Northeastern states: Shah to CMs

Latest India News