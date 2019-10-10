Airport gets closer to Noida, Ghaziabad; Hindon Airport begins commercial flight starting Friday

Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
The airport has come closer for thousands of air passengers in East Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and distant places like Meerut. In what can be music to lakh of air travellers, Delhi-NCR's second airport for commercial flights will begin its operations from Hindon Civil Airport starting Friday (October 11).

New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2019 18:07 IST
Hindon Airport, Delhi's 2nd airport will begin commercial flights Friday (Oct 11, 2019).

Hindon Airport: The airport has come closer for thousands of air passengers in East Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and distant places like Meerut. In what can be music to lakh of air travellers, Delhi-NCR's second airport for commercial flights will begin its operations from Hindon Civil Airport starting Friday (October 11).

The first commercial flight will take off from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad and will fly to Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. The first-ever flight will be a nine-seater plane run by private airline Air Heritage. The plane is scheduled to take off from Hindon Civil Airport at 1 pm. 

The flight time of the first plane from Hindon Airport will be 60 minutes.

Hindon Airport director Shobha Bhardwaj told news agency ANI that flight connectivity from Hindon airport (Ghaziabad) to Hubballi Airport (Karnataka) will begin from November 6. 

Soon the flight services from Ghaziabad to Shimla and Dehradun will also begin from the Hindon Civil Airport. 

The Hindon civil airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8. 

