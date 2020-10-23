Image Source : ANI Himachal Pradesh: Massive fire in Kinnaur; 10 houses gutted

At least 10 houses gutted in a fire that broke out in Purbani village of Kinnaur district, Himachal Pradesh on Friday at 3:30 pm. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the district administration provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to each affected family, on the directions of the chief minister.

CM Jai Ram Thakur directed district administration to provide immediate relief & rehabilitation to the affected families. On the directions of Chief Minister, district administration provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to each affected family: Himachal Pradesh CMO https://t.co/gItmz9Baj2 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

The village temple also engulfed in the blaze, however, the villagers managed to save it from further damage.

As soon as the fire department received the information, the fire tenders reached the spot and initiated its operations to douse off the fire.

As of now, no casualties have reported. While the fire-damaged the properties of the residents.

