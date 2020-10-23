Himachal Pradesh: Massive fire in Kinnaur; 10 houses gutted

Friday, October 23, 2020
     
Shimla Updated on: October 23, 2020 20:41 IST
At least 10 houses gutted in a fire that broke out in Purbani village of Kinnaur district, Himachal Pradesh on Friday at 3:30 pm. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the district administration to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the district administration provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to each affected family, on the directions of the chief minister. 

The village temple also engulfed in the blaze, however, the villagers managed to save it from further damage. 

As soon as the fire department received the information, the fire tenders reached the spot and initiated its operations to douse off the fire. 

As of now, no casualties have reported. While the fire-damaged the properties of the residents. 

