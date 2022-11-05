Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress releases party manifesto

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In its manifesto, Congress has promised that it will give 10 lakh govt jobs if it comes to power in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: The Congress party today released its manifesto for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The party has promised to implement the old pension scheme, give 30 units of free power and to start Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

Others present at the party's poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

In its manifesto, Congress has promised that it will give 10 lakh govt jobs if it comes to power in Himachal Pradesh. It has also promised to construct roads and to implement the 'Smart Village' programme in remote areas. While focusing on the youth, Congress announced the setting up of a Youth Commission to look into the issues of employment generation. Other than these the party has also promised to give Rs 1,500 per month to all women between 18 to 60 years.

