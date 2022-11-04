Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Congress releases first list of candidates | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Congress has named 43 candidates for all the constituencies.

Gujarat election 2022 : Congress released the first list of candidates for poll-bound Gujarat late on Friday evening. Here it named 43 candidates for all the constituencies.

The list came after party president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of the party's central election committee (CEC) during which several candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls were finalized.

According to the list released, former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadiya has been fielded from Porbandar, Himanshu Patel from Gandhinagar South and Hiteshbhai Vora from Rajkot South.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined the meeting online, while the rest of the participants attended it physically at the AICC headquarters. The Congress is seeking to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- and the votes will be counted on December 8.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Opinion Poll 2022: Comfortable victory for BJP, Congress distant second, AAP no match

ALSO READ | India TV-Matrize opinion poll: BJP may win absolute majority in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Latest India News