Here’s how NGOs are doing their bit in fight against coronavirus

People from all walks of life are coming forward with their contribution amid the coronavirus crisis. NGOs too are chipping in to lend a helping hand. The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 3-lakh mark on Friday with a record number of over 10,000 cases. Over 1.47 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, while there are nearly 1.42 lakh active cases at present, according to the health ministry.

How NGOs are doing their bit in fight against coronavirus

Akshaya Patra Foundation: At this great hour of need, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, in close coordination with State Governments & District Administration, has stepped in to provide relief by providing food to thousands of people across the country.By adhering to all safety and hygiene measures, Akshaya Patra has begun its relief service by providing meal or packed grocery kits to the marginalised and low-income segment of the society comprising of daily wage workers, migrant labourers, construction site workers, and needy people at old age homes and night shelters. Presently, the Foundation is providing food relief in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, NCR, etc.



Miracle Foundation India: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miracle Foundation India has extended financial assistance to Child Care Institutes (CCIs) for supporting the vulnerable and orphaned children. Miracle Foundation believes that every child is entitled to the right to nutrition and has stepped up in an endeavour to support the children with basic food items. The foundation also wants to ensure that hygiene is maintained at the family level for the sake of these kids. The Foundation also works towards strengthening the families. The poorest of poor families have been identified for immediate support for basic food and hygiene. These families too have lost their livelihood options due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Smile Foundation India: Smile Foundation has developed a two-pronged strategy to mitigate this crisis. The organisation aims to reach 1,50,000 such families in phases by providing dry ration thus, securing them against goods scarcity in the wake of a possible virus outbreak and basic necessity kit as part of immediate relief for a month in the current times arising out of COVID-19. The kit includes rice, dal, salt, oil, sugar, masks, sanitary pads, soap, to name a few, and other essentials.

Goonj: NGO Goonj is also working towards long-term rehabilitation of daily wage earners who are likely to be unemployed for an unforeseen period due to the pandemic. Under the programme Rahat, the volunteers aim to prepare kits with essentials such as dry ration and personal care products and transport them to over a million people in areas with huge pockets of migrant labour. They will also utilise donations to address the impact on family income, healthcare, debt and education.

