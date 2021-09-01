Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rain causes waterlogging in several areas across Delhi-NCR; IMD warns of more downpour

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the national capital region (Delhi-NCR). Many parts of the Delhi-NCR were waterlogged, leading to traffic snarls across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in parts of Delhi-NCR earlier in the day.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( ), NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) Barsana, Nandgaon (UP) Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagar, Alwar, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

Earlier on Tuesday, heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi causing waterlogging and affecting the vehicular movement in parts of the national capital.

IMD predicted thunderstorms with heavy intensity rainfall in these regions in Delhi-NCR:

Delhi: Lodhi Road, IGI airport

NCR: Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Loni Dehat, Hindon airbase, Ghaziabad, and Dadri

Tosham, Meham, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (in Haryana) Barsana, and Nandgaon (in Uttar Prades) are also some of the other regions predicted to receive rainfall on Wednesday. In additional alerts, the IMD included other regions such as Viratnagar, Kotputil, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagar, Alwar, Tizara, and Deeg (in Rajasthan), Pahasu, Siyana, and Khurja (in Uttar Pradesh) where heavy rainfall is predicted during the next two hours.

