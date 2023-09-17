Haryana govt issues order to suspend mobile internet services in Nuh district till Sept 19

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Internet services were suspended in Nuh

The Haryana government on Sunday again ordered a suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district till Tuesday midnight (September 19). The order comes days after the arrest of Congress MLA Mamman Khan whose police remanded extended by two days in connection with the communal violence that took place in Nuh and neighbouring districts.

Meanwhile, in an order issued in Chandigarh on Sunday evening, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad said mobile internet and bulk SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) have been suspended "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc., on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities".

The mobile internet and bulk SMS services shall remain suspended in Nuh from 6 pm of September 17 till 11:59 pm of September 19, according to the order.

Hours after Khan was arrested, the Haryana government had ordered suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh for two days on Friday.

The fresh order was "issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force with effect from September 17 (1800 hrs) to September 19 (2359 hrs)".

Khan was arrested late on Thursday night from Rajasthan in connection with an FIR registered at the Nagina police station.

The MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, who was named as an accused in a separate FIR lodged on August 1 after the communal clashes in Nuh. The charges in that FIR include promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion.

Police had, on Friday, secured a two-day remand of Khan after he was produced before a court here.

During his remand, police took custody of Khan's mobile phone and laptop and reviewed his social media accounts for evidence.

After producing him before the chief judicial magistrate-cum-duty magistrate on Sunday, police sought a five-day remand of Khan for questioning him in connection with three more cases lodged over the Nuh violence. The court extended the Congress MLA's police remand by two more days.

Congress targets government

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan on Sunday issued a joint statement alleging that its MLA has been arrested due to a "political witch-hunt". The Haryana Congress leaders demanded a judicial probe into the July 31 Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 'Political witch-hunt': Congress reacts to arrest of party MLA Mamman Khan in Nuh violence case

Latest India News