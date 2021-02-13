Saturday, February 13, 2021
     
Haryana CM Khattar meets Amit Shah; farmers protest, new law on recovery of damage during protests discussed

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed on various including the ongoing farmers protest, cabinet expansion, the political situation in his state among other issues.

New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2021 20:49 IST
Image Source : PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. (File photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed on various including the ongoing farmers protest, cabinet expansion, the political situation in his state among other issues.

CM Khattar while speaking to reporters after his meeting with Amit Shah said they will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters.

"We discussed the farmers' protest among other issues. We will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters," Haryana CM Khattar said.

