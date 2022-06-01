Haryana civic polls: AAP announces names of 13 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Aam Aadmi Party announced the names of 13 candidates ahead of civic polls in Haryana.

Aam Aadmi Party has released a list of 13 candidates for the Haryana civic polls. Ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana, AAP will go to the polls to try its luck at the civic elections.

The names of party candidates, include Shivendra Singh, Yashpal Singh, Rajneesh and Mandeep Kaur. Out of 13 names, 6 are women.

Image Source : AAP RELEASE Candidate list released by AAP.

The names of these candidates

Indu, Shivendra Singh, Yashpal Singh, Rajneesh, Mandeep Kaur, Neelam Rani, Surendra Singla, Sonia, Sonu Saini, Naveen Rohilla, Rajesh Kumar, Sunita Saini and Kumari Anjali.

