Haryana civic polls: AAP announces names of 13 candidates

Wednesday, June 01, 2022
     
Ahead of assembly elections, the party has decided to take an attempt at the civic polls. Out of the 13 candidates announced by the party, 6 are women.

Abhro Banerjee Edited by: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1
New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2022 17:36 IST
Aam Aadmi Party has released a list of 13 candidates for the Haryana civic polls. Ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana, AAP will go to the polls to try its luck at the civic elections. 

The names of party candidates, include Shivendra Singh, Yashpal Singh, Rajneesh and Mandeep Kaur. Out of 13 names, 6 are women.  

The names of these candidates

Indu, Shivendra Singh, Yashpal Singh, Rajneesh, Mandeep Kaur, Neelam Rani, Surendra Singla, Sonia, Sonu Saini, Naveen Rohilla, Rajesh Kumar, Sunita Saini and Kumari Anjali.

