Gunfight underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Police sources said following specific information about presence of militants in Barote village of Thanamandi area in Rajouri district. 

Jammu Published on: September 12, 2021 9:58 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

A gunfight started between the militants and the security forces on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Police sources said following specific information about the presence of militants in the Barote village of Thanamandi area in Rajouri district, security forces started an operation early Sunday morning.

"As the security forces closed in, the hiding militants fired at the surrounding troopers triggering an encounter which is now going on", sources said. Reports from the area said the place is close to the Line of Control (LoC).

