J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Baramulla

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late Monday night following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.



He said the search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the ultras opened fire on the security forces' positions.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side. "Encounter has started at Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.", the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Of late, encounters have become more frequent in the valley. At least three unidentified terrorists affiliated with Jaish-E-Muhammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter between security officials and terrorists on Saturday.. The encounter took place in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora.

Two terrorists were neutralized on Friday by security officials in a similar encounter in Awantipora. The police had also recovered some incriminating material, including arms and ammunition.

Inspector general of Police, Vijay Kumar on Friday informed that one of the two terrorists killed in the Awantipora encounter was involved in killing a peon at a government school on July 23.

