Nana Patekar's final rites performed with state honours; son Malhar lit the funeral pyre

The last rites of Nana Patekar were performed with state honours at Donje village in Pune Rural on Thursday. The 75-year-old actor died in Goa earlier in the day, following which his mortal remains were brought to his native village for the final rites.

Nana Patekar’s final rites have been performed, with his son Malhar lighting the funeral pyre. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Eknath Shinde, minister Chandrakant Patil, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol and Congress leader Bhai Jagtap paid their respects by offering floral wreaths and tributes to the late actor.

Patekar’s death brought tributes from across the film industry. Actors, filmmakers and others who had worked with him remembered a performer known for his intense screen presence and a career that moved between Marathi and Hindi cinema, theatre and television.

Nana Patekar leaves behind huge body of work

For many, Patekar was an actor who did not fit neatly into the conventional leading-man mould. His performances in films such as Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Agneepath, Ab Tak Chhappan and Natsamrat established him as one of the most recognisable performers of his generation. He won three National Film Awards during his career and was also awarded the Padma Shri.

His association with theatre came much before his Hindi film career took off. Patekar trained in theatre and continued to remain connected with the stage even after becoming a familiar face in films. He was also involved in filmmaking, having directed Prahaar: The Final Attack.

Patekar’s work outside cinema was another part of his public life. He was involved in relief work in Maharashtra and had spoken about the difficulties faced by farmers in drought-hit areas. His appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati was also remembered by Amitabh Bachchan, who recalled how Patekar had used prize money for a social cause.

Patekar's association with the Army

The actor also had an unusual association with the Indian Army. While preparing for Prahaar, he underwent military training, and during the 1999 Kargil War, he spent time with Army personnel. Patekar later spoke about the experience only occasionally and did not discuss it at length.

On Thursday, as the final rites were carried out at Donje village, tributes continued to come in from the industry. Patekar’s final journey in his native village brought his long career to a close, with colleagues and admirers remembering an actor whose work extended well beyond mainstream Hindi cinema.

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