India urges nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay alert after ballistic missile strike on Riyadh airport

Riyadh:

Hours after Houthis confirmed the strike at King Khalid International Airport, the Embassy of India in Riyadh has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia, urging them to remain alert and vigilant and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.

Remain alert and vigilant

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the embassy said in its advisory.

The embassy has also strongly advised Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting "any videos or news related to the ongoing events."

The Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah, along with their outsourced services through VFS, are continuing to function normally. The embassy said it would issue further updates and advisories "as and when necessary".

The 24x7 helpline of Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) remains available at the toll-free number 8002471234.

Houthis claim ballistic missile strike on Riyadh airport

The advisory comes after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for a fresh ballistic missile attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The reported attack disrupted operations at the airport, with smoke later seen rising from a stationary aircraft.

The cause of the blasts could not be independently established, and Saudi authorities had not immediately responded to requests for comment.

The latest developments had an immediate impact on operations at King Khalid International Airport. Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said on X that the airport had been closed again, with the last landing recorded more than 80 minutes earlier and the last departure more than 90 minutes earlier.

A witness at the airport said fire and ambulance teams were deployed after the blasts, while smoke was visible in the area. The witness spoke on condition of anonymity, saying they were not authorised to speak to the media. According to the witness, outgoing flights were stopped and passengers were asked to evacuate the airport while leaving their checked-in luggage behind. It was not immediately clear how many flights were affected by the disruption.

India condemns attacks

Earlier, India condemned the attacks targeting two airports in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, asserting that "targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable."

"India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable," the MEA said.

India also expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. "We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured," the statement said.

New Delhi wished speedy recovery for those injured. "We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the MEA added.

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Houthis claim ballistic missile strike on Riyadh airport as flights halted amid rising tension