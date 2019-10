Image Source : PTI GRP website, mobile app launched to facilitate railways passengers register criminal complaints

A GRP website and a mobile application have been launched by the Union minister Nityanand Rai to facilitate the railway police in addressing complaints of passengers from across India and crime detection by integrating the criminal database online.

The minister of state of home affairs launched the Government Railway Police (GRP) website (www.railways.delhipolice.gov.in) and the mobile app 'Sahyatri' in presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other officials at the NDMC Convention Centre on Sansad Marg in Delhi.

The database of criminals, including their photographs, active in railways' jurisdiction all over India would be uploaded on the website.

The Sahyatri app will help railway passengers find out the jurisdiction of a police station and the details of GRP officials by geo-tagging with Google Maps. It will also have the facility to scan and read QR codes and make an emergency call. The app can be downloaded on Android and iOS mobile phones and shall contain links to citizen services provided by Delhi Police through Tatpar and Himmat Plus Apps.

"This website would surely help GRP," , said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

"Apart from sharing information among GRP, railway passengers will certainly benefit as citizen services have also been provided on the website," the officer said.

Information on unidentified dead body found, missing persons, wanted criminals, absconding/proclaimed offenders, other important matters, law and order related issues or major occurrence would be shared among authorised GRP officers, the officer said.

Delhi GRP has uploaded 6171 data on the website so far that includes list of criminals, missing persons, unidentified dead bodies, Gupta said.

Only authorized GRP officers can access the entire website. GRP heads of 24 states and one UT have been assigned as super admin and separate user IDs and password have been allocated to them.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Railways forms empowered group to develop 50 stations

ALSO READ: Railways to provide free travel pass to these RRB NTPC 2019 candidates