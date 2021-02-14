21-year-old Bengaluru climate activist arrested in Greta Thunberg toolkit case

Image Source : AP IMAGE Greta Thunberg toolkit case: 21-year-old climate activist arrested from Bengaluru

The cyber cell of the special cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru, in connection with the Greta Thunberg toolkit case. The arrested activist has been identified as Disha Ravi, who is one of the founders of the "Friday for Future" campaign. According to the special cell of the Delhi Police, Disha Ravi had edited the toolkit and had forwarded the same ahead. She has been taken on remand and further interrogations in the case are underway. If sources are to be believed, several other arrests are yet to be made in the case.

Earlier on February 4, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against the "pro-Khalistan" creators of a "toolkit", which was shared by Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter, in connection with the farmers' protest, alleging it aimed to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

Asked whether the FIR has been registered against Thunberg, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said nobody has been named in the case.

The case against unnamed persons had been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The senior Delhi Police officer said the initial investigation has suggested the document's link with a pro-Khalistan group, named 'Poetic Justice Foundation'.

He said considering the unfolding of events in the past few days, including the violence on January 26, it has revealed "copycat execution" of the action plan mentioned in the 'toolkit' which was also aimed at waging "a social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India."

The Delhi Police's comments come in the backdrop of support extended by global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and Thunberg to the farmers' protests against the three farm laws.

Lending her support to the farmers' agitation, the teen activist had shared "a toolkit for those who want to help".

"Here's a toolkit if you want to help," tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.

"I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest.", Thunberg had later tweeted.

In the context of the Kisan agitation, while the farmers may not even be aware as to what forces are guiding their actions and setting their agenda, there were clear indicators that hostile deep "state actors" were either behind it or would join in to exploit the sentiments, Ranjan said in a statement.

