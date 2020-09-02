Image Source : PTI Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and under home-isolation.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," Sawant wrote on Twitter.

I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 2, 2020

