Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, September 02, 2020
     
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for COVID-19.

New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2020 11:14 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and under home-isolation. 

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," Sawant wrote on Twitter. 

