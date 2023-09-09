G20 Summit: Managed to found common ground on geopolitical issues, represented Global South, says Jaishankar

Follow us on Image Source : MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at the MEA special briefing

G20 Summit 2023 : As India marked a significant achievement by adopting New Delhi G20 Leader's Declaration, External Affairs Ministers Dr S Jaishankar said that under India's presidenc, leaders managed to find common ground on key issues, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, and that the summit represented the interests of the Global South.

"This is a declaration of 83 paragraphs. It has a lot of content and there are a lot of subjects to cover. Obviously, because of the ongoing conflict and strong views about it, considerable time was spent especially in the last few days in regard to geopolitical issues which really centered around the war in Ukraine. The point to be recognised is that a common ground was reached," he said during a special press briefing on Saturday.

