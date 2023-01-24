Exclusive l 'It's painful...': Ex-NIA DG, who led Pulwama attack probe, speaks on ongoing row | 10-points

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former DG speaks on Pulwama attack

In an exclusive interview with India TV, former NIA (National Investigation Agency) Director-General Yogesh Chander Modi, who led the investigation into Pulwama attack 2019 in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred, spoke on the case that shook the entire nation and is nowadays in news because of political comments.

Reacting to the ongoing political controversy triggered by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who raised a series of questions related to the terror attacks, the former NIA DG said it is really painful when people point the finger at agencies because of political reasons but it hardly matters to us. "Unfortunately, they (politicians) don't bother about the security personnel who made supreme sacrifice in such attacks," he added. We work in the prestigious institution to keep in mind that our honest efforts will not be questioned, the official said. The suicide bomber's video was the first lead in which his parts of the vehicles spread around one and a half kilometres were seen, he recalled. The former DG said an engineer from the Gurugram Maruti plant was called and he identified the vehicle used for the attack as Maruti ECO. Suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar's DNA was tested so that his link with the international terror groups could have been established but nothing was found. The biggest breakthrough was made when security forces recovered a phone after killing Maulana Masood Azhar's nephew Umar Farooq in an encounter and after this, the probe got momentum. His phone revealed the Pakistan connection to the attack. Crucial details and conversations with his bosses were available in voice-call form on the phone. Farooq was the one who brought RDX through a tunnel across International Broder near Heeranagar. Money was deposited in Pakistan's 2 banks on Farooq's demand.'

