Not questioning armed forces, but Modi govt: Digvijaya's new questions to Centre on Balakot, surgical strikes

Facing backlash for raising doubts on the armed forces after his recent remarks on Balakot air strike that the Centre did not give any proof though it claimed to have killed many terrorists, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a series of tweets on Tuesday clarified that he sees armed forces in highest esteem but his questions are for the Modi government.

Responding to a tweet by an ex-army officer and Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh said, "I have held our Armed Forces in highest esteem. Two of my sisters were married to naval officers... there is no question of me asking questions to the defence officials. My questions are to the Modi Govt."

The Congress leader put following questions before the Modi government:

Who is responsible for the unpardonable Intelligence Failure where our 40 CRPF Personnel were Martyred?

From where the Terrorist could source 300 kg of RDX?

Why was the request by CRPF to airlift the CRPF personnel denied?

Why was Devinder Singh DySP who hails from Pulwama after being captured by J&K Police with Terrorists let off?

Pulwama is one of the most Terrorist infested location, why was the area and vehicles not checked and sanitised?

"These are my valid questions to the Modi government. Don’t I as a responsible citizen have a right to know the facts? Who has been punished for this serious lapse? In any other country the Home Minister would have been made to resign," Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi categorically rejected Digvijaya Singh's remark on the 2019 air strike.

While addressing a press conference, the Gandhi scion -- spearheading the Bharat Jodo yatra -- said that the party completely trusts the Army and there is no need of any proof on it.

"Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's statement, we have full trust in our Army if it does something there is no need to give proof. I personally disagree with him and this is also official position of the party", he said.

Congress, on Monday, had distanced itself from Singh's comments on Pulwama, including on the surgical strikes, terming his statement "personal".

(With inputs from PTI)

