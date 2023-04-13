Jharkhand: Massive fire breaks out in AIIMS Deoghar, state health minister orders probe into incident

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jharkhand: Massive fire breaks out in AIIMS Deoghar

Fire in AIIMS Deoghar: In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Thursday. According to reports, no casualties were reported in the incident.

After getting the information, fire brigade teams that reached the spot brought the fire under control after an hour. Meanwhile, State Health Minister Banna Gupta has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

People were rescued to safer places

The fire broke out in the lower portion of B Block, as high flames started rising and a cloud of smoke spread in the entire premises within minutes. People present on the premises were taken to safer places.

AIIMS Director Saurabh Varshney said that the fire broke out due to a spark during welding work in an under-construction area. There was a pile of garbage lying there, which had inflammable items including plastic.

ALSO READ: Man sets Hindu girl on fire in Jharkhand's Dumka, seen smiling in police custody | Watch

Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in nursing home in Dhanbad

Earlier in January, two doctors were killed among five people in a fire that broke out in a private nursing home in Dhanbad. The deceased included the medical establishment’s owner Dr Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr Prema Hazra, the owner’s nephew Sohan Khamari and domestic help Tara Devi.

According to officials, the fire had broken out at the store room of the nursing home-cum-private house in the Bank More area of Dhanbad, around 170 km from Ranchi, on January 28.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News