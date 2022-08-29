Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRADB/@AKHILESHKANT Man sets Hindu girl on fire in Jharkhand's Dumka, seen smiling in police custody | Watch

Highlights A girl in Jharkhand's Dumka was set on fire by a man.

Accused identified as Shahrukh, did so because she rejected his proposal.

A video is going viral on social media where he can be seen smiling during arrest.

Dumka girl set on fire: A girl in Jharkhand's Dumka was set on fire by a man because she rejected his proposal. Soon after she succumbed to the burn injuries, a video went viral on social media where the accused, identified as Shahrukh, could be seen smiling while in police custody.

In a widely shared viral video, the man could be seen smirking and smiling as he was handcuffed and taken to the police vehicle. Accused Shahrukh poured petrol on her and set her ablaze on August 23. She was set on fire in a case of unrequited love.

A student of class 12, Ankita Kumari had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka. Speaking to nh ANI, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda said, "The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed."

Reacting to the matter, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said stringent action will be taken against perpetrators ensuring a fast trial. "The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard," Gupta said.

(With ANI Inputs)

